Mohali: Ahead of Republic Day, search ops conducted in three villages near airport

With just two days left for the Republic Day, multiple search operations were conducted in three neighboring villages near the International Airport in Mohali on Wednesday, police said.

Station House Office (SHO) International Airport Mohali, Harsimran Singh Bal, said the search operations were conducted in three villages Jheourheri, Alipur and Kandal Wednesday.

“As a part of security exercises, a squad of 100 police personnel carried out search operations in three village that are located near the Mohali International Airport. The purpose of conducting these operations is to tackle any terrorist threats in advance,” said Bal.

During the operation, each household in all the three villages was checked and the identity of each individual was also verified.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App