Mohali administration to identify land for protests near Landran

The district administration is planning to identify land for creating a permanent space for holding protests and rallies. The space would be created near the Landran road which is outside the city. An official associated with the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) told Chandigarh Newsline that they had seen around 4 acres of land near Landran on Landran-Kharar road. Once the land location is finalised, the administration will start the process of acquiring the land.

“The administration will consult police officials on the choice of land as they have to control crowds gathered for rallies and protests. Many employee unions used to hold their protests either at Dussehra ground in Phase VIII or outside the headquarters of their departments concerned. It causes a lot of nuisance and also creates traffic problems for the local residents,” said the official, adding that the new location would be earmarked soon.

Apart from Dussehra ground, the headquarters of Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Punjab School Education Department (PSEB), Education Department all located in Phase VIII are the other places where people often hold protests.

Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase VIII and Gita Bhawan located on Mohali-Chandigarh border are the other spots which are frequented by the protesters. Police have to stop the traffic on the main road from Sohana to Sector 43 due to the protests.

The officials said that the new space would also be allotted to political parties for holding rallies. Currently, the political parties hold rallies at Phase VIII Dussehra ground which is located in the centre of the city. People have to face tough time when supporters of these political parties arrive at the rally venue.

