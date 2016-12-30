Mohali administration bans kite flying around airport

Citing security reasons, the Mohali district administration has imposed a ban on kite flying and sky lanterns within a 2km radius outside the boundary of the international airport. The ban will be in effect till February 22. Mohali deputy commissioner Daljeet Singh Mangat said the ban was imposed under Sections 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). He said heavy fine would be imposed if anybody is caught flying kites around the airport.

Mangat added that the ban was imposed after the civil aviation department sent a letter stating that kites and sky lanterns could pose a danger to planes and therefore, should be banned with immediate effect. The deputy commissioner also issued directions to the police administration to ensure that the ban is implemented properly.

Although the district administration has imposed a ban on kite flying, it failed to take any action against the meat shops in the area. The meat shopkeepers used to throw waste in the open, attracting birds that also pose a danger to the aircraft. Mangat said he would also issue directions to the department concerned to close down all meat shops in the area.