Mohali: AAP’s 50-member surveillance team to carry out sting operations

A 50-member surveillance team of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) landed in the city on Tuesday to carry out sting operations on the people who shall distribute liquor, money or influence the voters through any other means during their election campaign. The team has trained volunteers who have conducted sting operations during the Delhi elections, the party leaders said.

According to party sources, the team is divided into small groups of two to three volunteers each.

All the teams have been sent to different areas of the constituency which are prone to liquor distribution and other code violations. “We have successfully conducted sting operations in Delhi during the polls. The teams are equipped with hidden cameras and wireless mikes. The team members will track the people who will distribute liquor or money,” said a party volunteer.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sahin, who is party observer for Mohali constituency, claims that their volunteers have identified the areas which are prone to liquor or money distribution which include some colonies in the city and the teams have been deputed there.

“Our teams will videotape these people and send the videos to Election Commission’s staff. Our teams arrived on Tuesday and they were immediately deputed to their designated places. We have some complaints regarding distribution of liquor and money. Now we will approach the authorities with the proofs,” he added.

The party volunteers from Delhi had already been campaiging for the last six days in different areas of the city.