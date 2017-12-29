Mohali: 2 killed in separate road accidents

Dheeraj Kumar Dheeraj Kumar

TWO MEN were killed in separate road accidents in the last 24 hours. A 20-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Zirakpur on Thursday morning after a canter hit the bike which he was riding along with his friend.

The police identified the victim as Dheeraj Kumar, a resident of Barwala.

Dheeraj, riding pillion, along with his friend Narveer Singh was going to Industrial Area Phase 1 in Chandigarh on Thursday morning. When they reached near the Zirakpur railway over bridge (ROB), a canter hit their bike from behind. Both of them fell on the road. Narveer escaped unhurt while Dheeraj suffered injuries to his chest. He was taken to the local civil hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A case was registered against the canter driver who managed to flee, leaving behind the canter. The police impounded the vehicle. In another road accident which occurred at Lalru, a 55-year-old man was killed after a truck hit him near the grain market. The police registered a case against the truck driver on the complaint of the victim’s son.

In his complaint, Gurcharan Singh told the police that he along with his father Surjeet Singh was returning home from Ambala to Lalru in their canter. When they reached near Lalru grain market, they stopped as the canter had developed some problem. Gurcharan said that he and his father were inspecting the canter and a truck which was also coming from Ambala side hit their canter. Surjeet suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The investigating officer of the case, Ajit Singh, said that they had registered a case against an unidentified truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 A (death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) of the Indian Penal Code at Lalru police station.

