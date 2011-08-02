Model code in HP,no transfers for 2 mnths

With the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) polls slated for September,the Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a ban on all transfers including those of deputy commissioners,and other officers directly associated with law and order and other administrative work.

The Commissioner for SGPC elections in Himachal RN Batta said the model code of conduct will remain in force till the completion of elections and there will be complete restriction on the use of the official machinery during the campaigns.

There are 23,076 voters in the state spread across eight districts: Shimla,Solan,Hamirpur,Una,Kangra,Chamba,Kullu and Lahual Spiti forming one constituency. There will be 250 polling booths and Additional DC Kangra Mandal is the returning officer .

As per Election commissioner orders:  The model code of conduct in Himachal Pradesh will come into force from July 28,2011 and the government has been told not to order transfers of officers and employees directly related to the the polls.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App