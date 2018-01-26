Mobile recording lands Haryana BJP chief in soup; High Court sends plea to CM

BJP Haryana unit president Subhash Barala. BJP Haryana unit president Subhash Barala.

Haryana BJP president Subash Barala has found himself in legal trouble with a recorded phone conversation presented in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which revealed he was behind three transfer orders issued to an Inspector in the Haryana Roadways within a period of four days. The 57-year-old employee suffers from diabetes and is just nine months away from retirement.

When the conversation was played before Justice Rajiv Narian Raina on Tuesday during the hearing of a plea filed by Inspector Ishwar Singh Boora against the frequent transfer orders, the bench not only issued notice to the Haryana government but also asked the Additional Advocate General Shruti Jain Goyal to “bring this petition to the notice of the Chief Minister and of the Chief Secretary.”

Boora, in his petition filed through advocate Sunil K Nehra, cited a report regarding the absence of three contractual employees at the Tohana Sub Depot, sent by him to the General Manager of Fatehabad Depot, as a reason for his frequent transfers. The private employees, including two sweepers and one chowkidar, had been engaged by the contractor for cleanliness work at the sub-depot on the alleged recommendation of Barala.

Boora stated that on January 16, he was transferred from the post of station supervisor, Tohana, to bus flying in-charge, Tohana; on January 18, he was transferred to the post of booking branch in-charge at Tohana and a day later he received an order transferring him to Inter State Bus Terminal, Delhi, as stand in-charge.

“The petitioner (Boora) called on the mobile of his immediate superior ie respondent No 3 (General Manager) who told him that the order has been passed at the instance of No 5 (Subash Barala) and advised the petitioner that he should go and meet respondent No 5 and if the respondent No 5 tells him, he will withdraw the order dated 19.01.2018,” the plea said.

Alleging that his transfer order was “politically motivated” at the instance of the Barala, who is also the MLA from Tohana, Boora said no inspector from the Fatehabad depot had ever been transferred to Delhi as a stand in-charge. The order of Boora’s transfer to Delhi has been stayed by the High Court. In the plea, he had said he was not aggrieved due to the first two transfer order as he remained posted in Tohana only, but the latest one which transferred him to Delhi.

