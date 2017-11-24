Mobile phone of Mohali gangrape victim found, no arrests yet

The incident happened in Mohali (Representational) The incident happened in Mohali (Representational)

Six days after a 21-year-old woman was gangraped, police found the missing cellphone of the victim from a place straddling Chandigarh and Mohali on Thursday. The cellphone had been missing since November 17, the day the woman was raped by an autorickshaw driver and his two accomplices.

Police personnel of Sector 34 police station picked up two suspects on Thursday. The two were being questioned till the filing of this report. Senior police officials said suspects were being rounded up since November 18 and the pictures of these suspects had been shown to the victim also.

SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “We are working on various inputs. The suspects are being rounded up.” On Thursday, Chandigarh Police also dispatched teams to Ludhiana and Ambala along with the pictures of the three suspects. Police said the face of another suspect was clearer in the fresh developed picture of the accused. The accused were caught on CCTV camera at a fuel station in Sector 42, from where the accused auto driver filled petrol prior to committing the crime.

On November 17, the 21-year-old woman took the auto from Sector 37 for her PG accommodation in Mohali and the driver, along with two others, who were co-passengers in the auto, dragged the woman into a forest area of Sector 53. The victim then filed an FIR at Sector 36 police station. At present, a total of 18 teams at the level of each police station, crime branch, operations cell are working to crack the case. Meanwhile, following the announcement of a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Tuesday for providing accurate information about the three suspects, Chandigarh Police has received over 500 calls so far.

