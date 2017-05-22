MNSS audit report: School authorities term it ‘vindictive exercise’

Even as the audit report of Motilal Nehru School of Sports (MNSS), Rai, Sonipat, pointed out discrepancies made in the purchases, the school authorities have termed it a “vindictive exercise to malign the sports department”.

Director-Principal of the school and a senior IPS officer Bharti Arora Sunday said facts have been twisted and records have been manipulated in the report. “Leaking and getting published incorrect and distorted facts in the media is not only undesirable but has also tarnished the image of the sports school and the department in the eyes of the public,” he said.

Countering some of the findings of the report, Arora said that it has been pointed out that books from Classes VII to XII for academic session 2016-17 were purchased but not distributed to students up to January 31, 2017. She said that this was surprising as concerned employees of the school had already intimated the audit team regarding distribution of all books to the students. They were also told about the maintenance of separate record of issue of books as per school records.

The school authorities further said that the audit report mentions embezzlement of Rs 32,000 on account of double payment. However, as per voucher record, payment has been made only one time and the payment for the second time was withheld by the account section. Arora said that the concerned officials have been asked to explain the the lapse. It is the vigilant working of the account section that has prevented the lapse, she said.

The audit report has highlighted that for an event, the school paid Rs 70 for a cup of tea. However, the school authorities say that the payment made was for a high tea including several eatables and not just a cup of tea.

The audit report has become a bone of contention between the Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij and Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu. Vij has raised questions over the special audit being conducted only for the period April 2015 to January 2017 only. He has recommended an FIR against the officials of the finance department for taking away records from the school without permission.

