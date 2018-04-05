Missing Paddy ‘Scam’ : Probe panel to visit mill, godowns for site inspection

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered a vigilance probe into the case of missing paddy, procured during the 2017 Kharif season (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered a vigilance probe into the case of missing paddy, procured during the 2017 Kharif season (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A three-member panel constituted by Director Food and Civil Supplies Anindita Mitra will on Thursday conduct “physical verification (PV)” of the Amristar mill and godowns associated with it to ascertain the exact amount of paddy that has gone missing from the mill. An alleged scam worth Rs 56 crore has come to light under which about 12,000 metric tonnes of paddy had gone missing from a private Veerumal Mulk Raj Jain rice mill in Amritsar.

The physical verification would be conducted in the presence of duty magistrate assigned by Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar. The visit to the spot would provide the exact picture of the loss to the state exchequer. The three-member panel includes Additional Director, Food and Civil Supplies Amarjit Singh, SPE of Markfed Sunil Puri and DGM of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, Amandeep Singh.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered a vigilance probe into the case of missing paddy, procured during the 2017 Kharif season. Sources said besides the mill, there are three other storage points where paddy was stored. “Those godowns are locked. The locks would have to be opened in presence of a duty magistrate. Although, we can see paddy lying inside these godowns but we will have to calculate how much is left inside. If more paddy is missing then it could turn out to be a bigger scam. But we cannot say anything without proper verification.”

