‘Misbehaviour’ with former MC: Deputy mayor could not record his statement

Deputy Mayor Manjeet Singh Sethi could not record his statement in connection with a complaint of misbehaviour with former Municipal Commissioner (MC) Uma Shankar Gupta due to unavailability of the officials of Local Bodies Department on Wednesday.

He said that he asked the officials to give him a copy of the complaint, but he did not get one. “The staff told me that I will get a copy of the complaint by post. I also wanted to meet Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu as I did not want that him to say later that I did not come to record my statement. But, he was not available due to his busy schedule. I will again meet him and give my explanation,” Sethi said, adding that he will come out clean on it as he has done nothing wrong.

He also said that it was the former commissioner who had insulted the House. Sethi and Gupta had openly fought during a House meeting in 2016, following which the latter had lodged a complaint alleging that the former had misbehaved with him.

After sending a notice to Mayor Kulwant Singh regarding purchase of pruning machine allegedly on exorbitant price, the Local Bodies Department also asked Sethi to record his statement in the “misbehaviour” case.

Sethi, when asked about the timings of the notice by the department, denied commenting. After receiving the showcause notice, Sing has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

