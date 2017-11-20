Minor’s murder: Police question woman who helped victim get work

The girl, missing since November 9, used to work as caretaker at a lawyer’s house in Sector 69 (Representational) The girl, missing since November 9, used to work as caretaker at a lawyer’s house in Sector 69 (Representational)

Police questioned a woman in connection with the murder case of a minor girl whose body was found near a private hospital in Sector 69 on November 14. The girl, missing since November 9, used to work as caretaker at a lawyer’s house in Sector 69.

Around two years ago, the woman had arranged the work for the victim, who was stabbed three to four times and was also allegedly raped. According to sources, the woman has been identified as Sheela and she also lives at Mataur village where the victim’s family has been staying for the past two years. Sheela, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was said to be close to the victim’s family and she had helped the girl get the work of a babysitter at the lawyer’s house in Sector 69 around two years ago.

The police said Sheela was questioned on Saturday. “We did question her, but did not get any substantial lead yet. We asked the woman if she had seen the victim with any stranger or if she knew about any friend circle of the victim. The woman told us that since she knew the family of the victim, she helped the victim get the work. The woman also said that the victim was getting Rs 4,000 per month for the job and it was a good amount for her,” said a police officer.

Sources in the police disclosed that the woman was last seen in a CCTV footage of a private hospital located in the area but after that she was not seen in any of the cameras installed in the locality.

“The killer was there in Sector 69. The woman did not come to that area, she might be lured by the culprit into his trap,” said an officer. The police said they have so far questioned 31 people in this connection, but have not got any substantial clue yet.

The police also failed to get any clue from the CCTV footage obtained from the area where the body was found in Sector 69. Phase VIII Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar claimed that their investigation is going towards a positive direction and they would soon get a breakthrough into the case.

A ragpicker saw the body on November 14 and informed the police. The victim went to work on November 9 but did not return home, following which her family lodged a missing person’s complaint at Phase VIII police station and a case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim’s father said their native village is in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh and he had four sons and four daughters. He further stated that the victim was illiterate and she did not use a cellphone, and she used to leave for work at 9 am and return home around 5 pm.

