Minor rescued by police, child helpline team

A 15-year-old girl was rescued from her house by a joint team of Chandigarh police and child helpline on Monday.

Police said the girl ran away from her house when her marriage ceremony was being solemnised and approached a local police post. Personnel stationed at the police post called child helpline who rushed to the spot.

The victim has been shifted to a shelter home and a case under Section 11 of Provision of Child Married Act, 2006, was registered. The rescue team was headed by Vrinda Sharma, a counsellor with child helpline. When the team raided the house of the girl, a small function was going on there.

