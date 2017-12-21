Minor girl assaulted: Chandigarh court rejects bail plea of accused mother

A court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Jaspreet Kaur 935), who allegedly assaulted her five-year-old step-daughter. This is the second time, the court has rejected Kaur’s bail plea.

The bail application mentioned that she is no longer required for further investigation and it was also argued that the alleged video shown on social media/electronic media is yet to be verified. Hence, no purpose would be solved by keeping her in judicial custody.

The application also stated how the police had been threatening and harassing the relatives of the accused and without availing the remedy of anticipatory bail, which every accused has a mandatory right, she had surrendered herself.

The defense counsel had also presented a video footage and photograph as proof showing Kaur with received multiple injuries after she was allegedly tortured by her husband Manmohan Singh in September this year, since she had mentioned in her bail plea that another video, submitted in court by the defense, shows how the daughter was claiming that she was beaten by the father.

Replying to Kaur’s bail plea, the prosecution stated that “instead of caring for the child, the accused tortured and mercilessly thrashed the the minor. After the video footage, Section 308 IPC has been added in the present case.”

The prosecution also mentioned that the statement of the 13-year-old son (brother of the victim) was also recorded during the investigation who narrated the act of cruelty to her sister by the mother. Meanwhile, referring to her as “clever and sharp-minded”, police argued that if the accused was granted bail, she would tamper the investigation.

Kaur was arrested by the police and sent to judicial custody by the court after a video of her assaulting the step-daughter went viral. She was arrested from a relative’s house in Sector 27 after which she was produced before a court.

The accused had been booked for assaulting the minor and fracturing one of her legs. Kaur was videographed by her step son while assaulting the girl around two and half months back. Manmohan Singh, father of minor, had filed a police complaint seeking action against Kaur.

