Punjab: Minister, husband ‘share’ work at her secretariat office

Ashok Chaudhary, husband of Aruna Chaudhary (seen with cellphone in her hand) seated on a chair next to his minister wife at the civil secretariat Wednesday. Ashok Chaudhary, husband of Aruna Chaudhary (seen with cellphone in her hand) seated on a chair next to his minister wife at the civil secretariat Wednesday.

A week after she took the oath of secrecy as Punjab’s minister of state for education, Aruna Chaudhary was seen in her office in Punjab civil secretariat with her husband Ashok Chaudhary seated next to her chair, making notes and rummaging through the official files on Wednesday.

Ashok Chaudhary is District Congress Committee president from Gurdaspur. An eyewitness teacher, who did not want to be quoted, called up mediapersons. Ashok’s picture with the minister in the background, while using her cellphone, went viral on social media in the evening.

The teacher said as a number of teachers had made a beeline of her office on Wednesday, her husband posted himself next to her and sat on a chair, smaller than the minister. Chaudharys were not available for comments despite repeated attempts. Efforts were made to contact them through SMS, but to no avail.

