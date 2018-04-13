Minister for State Vijay Sampla faces opposition from Dalit organisations in Hoshiarpur

MoS Vijay Sampla. (Express photo) MoS Vijay Sampla. (Express photo)

Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat MP, Union Minister for State and a Dalit face himself, Vijay Sampla, who was recently removed from the post of state BJP chief, faced an opposition from the activists of over half dozen Dalit organisations in Hoshiarpur which stopped him from garlanding the photo of Dr BR Ambedkar and also raised slogans against Sampla.

A Shobha Yatra (procession) was organised by the Dalit organisations ahead of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14.

Dalits organisations including Bhagwan Valmiki Dharam Surksha samiti, Shri Guru Ravidass Force, Sat Guru Ravidass Beghampura organisation UK, Guru Ravidass Force, Ambekar Force , Guru Ravidass Tigers etc. had taken out the procession.

It is learned that the procession after passing through various parts of the city was to culminate at mini secretariat where Dr. Ambedkar’s statue was placed.

When the procession reached the culmination point, MOS Vijay Sampla, who was already present there leading the day-long fast protest by the BJP activists against disruption of Parliament at mini secretariat had come to support the procession.

But when he tried to garland the photo of Dr Ambedkar, which was placed on an open jeep during the procession, the Dalit organisations stopped him from garlanding and started raising slogans against him from the mic.”We stopped him to garland the photo of Dr. Ambedkar as we had not invited him and why he was not with us when we were protesting on April 2,” said Ranjit Bablu, Vice President of Bhagwan Valmiki Dharam Surksha Samiti.

He just needs votes of Dalits nothing else, added he.

He also said, “When we raised slogan against Sampla police had got closed the mic but then Dalit organisations protested and it was restarted again. We culminated our Yatra at the statue of Baba Sahib and came back,” said Bablu.

Vijay Sampla could not be contacted for his comments despite repeated attempts.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App