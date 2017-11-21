Mining dept GM lodges complaint against SHO

Tehal Singh Sekhon Tehal Singh Sekhon

THE GENERAL manager of the mining department, Tehal Singh Sekhon, who was assaulted by some people associated with the sand mining mafia near Rajgarh village in Rajpura on Sunday, has lodged a complaint against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shambu police station, alleging that he was manhandled by the latter when he went to the police station. Inspector General, Patiala Zone, A S Rai, has ordered an inquiry against the SHO on Monday.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sekhon, who is posted in Patiala, said he had lodged a complaint against SHO Inspector Kulwinder Singh on Monday evening and also demanded his suspension for beating him and his son with a stick when they went to Shambu PS to lodge a complaint against the sand mafia.

“I have lodged complaints with my senior officers as well as the deputy commissioner. They have assured me of appropriate action. My concern is about the police officer, who seemed to be hand in glove with the mining mafia. Whenever we ask for police protection, the officers concerned do not co-operate with us,” Sekhon claimed.

Speaking further, the GM said that when he reached Rajgarh village located on the bank of Ghaggar and a hotbed of illegal mining, his mining inspector Dharamvir was not there. “I was with my driver. Dharamvir did not reach the spot. When I asked him about his absence, Dharamvir told me that some police personnel stopped him on his way to Rajgarh village and threatened to throw him into the canal if he helped me. Dharamvir told me that he can identify the policemen who threatened him,” Sekhon alleged.

When asked about a weapon he was carrying at the time of the raid, he said it was his licensed weapon, which the assailants had snatched from him and the police recovered it around 10 pm. “It is strange that an FIR was registered against unknown persons and the police recovered the weapon around 10 pm and handed it over to me. If the assailants were unknown, how did the police recover the weapon,” Sekhon asked. He even alleged that the SHO was pressuring him to strike a deal with his assailants.

Confirming the development, the IG said he had received a written complaint from Sekhon and ordered an inquiry into the allegations levelled by Sekhon against the SHO. He added that an SP-level officer was verifying the complaint and then take appropriate action.

