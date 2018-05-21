‘Mini Chandigarh’ comes up in Sector 7 VIP area

In the park near the house of UT Adviser in Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Jaipal Singh In the park near the house of UT Adviser in Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Jaipal Singh

A 3D “Mini Chandigarh” depicting French architect Le Corbusier’s work and Rock Garden creator Nek Chand’s art has been created in the green belt in VIP area, Sector 7.

The sculptural structure which has been built at a cost of Rs 16 lakh faces the residences of senior IAS officers and is situated opposite the Punjab Raj Bhawan. The administration and B&R wing of the Municipal Corporation roped in an artiste, Charanjit, for designing the structure.

In the corners of 33 by 19 feet structure, are two male-female figures and horses depicting Nek Chand’s art. In the middle is Corbusier’s open hand and there are cut-outs of Corbusier’s drawings depicting architectural plan of Chandigarh, based on straight lines and circles, manhole covers and other architectural work. The raised platform on which it has been constructed too has Corbusier’s folk motif. Extracts from Corbusier’s paintings have been taken and depicted on the structure.

The panels are translucent and lights have been installed within them so that the structure looks illuminated at night.

Charanjit, who has designed it, told I, “We have used the same colours as in original drawings in the 3D panels. The cut-outs made on the platform are also exactly similar. We have used stainless steel and fibre glass in the material.”

The officials are now waiting for a formal inauguration of the structure. It took four months to complete this structure. Sources said that UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore may inaugurate it.

“It is good from tourism point of view as well. This is something which we must show to our tourists too. Like five years down the line when tourists are taken for a round in the city, they will be shown this as well because it sums up the concept of Chandigarh as thought by Corbusier,” she said.

Superintending Engineer N P Sharma said that ‘Mini Chandigarh’ has already become quite a favourite among people who get pictures clicked in front of it. “If this becomes popular, we will get these installed in prominent green belts of the city. As of now we have installed it here in this green belt only,” he said.

