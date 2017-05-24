Milkha Junior Golf Championship: Son of Jeev Milkha Singh’s caddie wins trophy

Winners of the Junior Milkha Golf Challenge with Jeev Milkha Singh at Golf Club in Chandigarh on Tuesday, May 23 2017. Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi Winners of the Junior Milkha Golf Challenge with Jeev Milkha Singh at Golf Club in Chandigarh on Tuesday, May 23 2017. Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi

AS JEEV Milkha Singh handed the winners’ trophy in the boys U-14 category in the Milkha Junior Golf Championship to 14-year-old Jaanish Jeev Singh, an emotional Guvinder Singh was watching his son accept the trophy and also share some tips with junior golfers.

As Jeev Milkha Singh’s caddie at Chandigarh Golf Club and CGA Range for the last 15 years, Gurvinder had also included Jeev’s name in his son’s name to see his son play like Jeev Milkha Singh one day and Tuesday saw Jaanish Jeev Singh also in the run to grab a spot out of the four spots offered by Jeev Milkha Singh for the US Kids Golf Championships to be held in the USA later this year.

“My father included Jeev in my name as he wanted me to play and represent India like Jeev sir one day. He has been his caddie and friend for more than 15 years and I have been seeing Jeev sir play when I was three years old. To win a title and to get the trophy from Jeev sir was like a dream come true for me and whenever I get a chance, I ask him for tips at the CGA Range. I hope this win will motivate me for more wins at the domestic level and if I can achieve even one per cent of what Jeev sir has achieved, it will be a huge moment for my family,” said Jaanish Jeev Singh, who won the the title with an overall score of 11-over-155 to emerge as the winner in U-14 category.

Singh, who started playing golf in 2013 and studies in ninth standard at DAV Public School, Sector 8, returned with his first top-three finish in the Indian Golf Union Feeder Tour Circuit when he finished third in the IGU Tarudhan Golf Course Junior Championship in Gurgaon last June. The youngster then won the title in category B in Panchkula Golf Course Junior and Sub-Junior golf championships in October last year and will be playing in the IGU Junior Feeder tour in Gurgaon and Ludhiana later this month and in June.

“I belong to a farming family and when my father died. I opted for caddie at the CGC in 1988. Seeing players like Jeev Milkha Singh and Gaganjeet Bhullar’s kit bags. I also wish to see my son playing with his own kit bag and it was an emotional day for all of us today. The Milkha Charitable Trust run by Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur also pay Jaanish’s school fee and last year, Jeev gave one of his clubs to Jaanish. I have been to Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries with Jeev and I hope one day I will go as a caddie with my son,” said 48-year-old Gurvinder Singh, who resides at Saketri and belongs to Vallah village near Amritsar.

Jeev Milkha Singh too heaped praise on the youngster. “Gurvinder was my classmate in DAV College, Sector 10 where we attended English lecturers together. Later, he became a caddie and he has been my caddie for the last 15 years. His passion for golf is unmatchable and as a caddie, he knows more than me about the course here. And it was good to see Jaanish win today. This tournament is my way to give it back to the sport and I hope more such talents will emerge,” said Jeev Milkha Singh.

Yuvraj, Lakhmehar win

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh emerged as the winner in the boys’ 15-18 years category in the championships while Lakhmehar Pardesi claimed the title in the girls 15-18 categories in the tournament. Kolkata’s Fizza Ali won the title in the girls’ U-12 years category while Heena Kang claimed the title in the girls’ 14 years category. Aditya Sood won the top spot in the boys’ U-13 years category while Jai Bahl won the title in the boys’ U-12 category.

