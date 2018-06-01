Microsoft files FIR against IT firm for ‘misusing’ its name

The complaint against the three men was filed by Arvind Gopal, a legal representative of Microsoft. The complaint against the three men was filed by Arvind Gopal, a legal representative of Microsoft.

CHANDIGARH POLICE has booked three office-bearers of Geeks Technical Solution Pvt Ltd, a call centre based in Sector 7, on Thursday for misusing the name of Microsoft Corporation, Delhi.

The accused office-bearers have been identified as Kunal Bansal, Mohit Bansal and Amanpreet Singh. Geeks Technical Solution (GTU) is a call centre offering solutions pertaining to software problems in computers, virus-infected computers, while misrepresenting themselves, to the general public at large, of being associated with Microsoft. The complaint against the three men was filed by Arvind Gopal, a legal representative of Microsoft. In his complaint to the police, Gopal stated that the accused were deceiving the customers of Microsoft and the general public by extorting money from them under the false assurance of providing technical support by claiming to be certified by and associated with Microsoft. He stated in his complaint that the illegal activities of the accused persons were invariably damaging the long-standing goodwill and reputation painstakingly established by Microsoft.

Gopal lodged a complaint with senior police officers and it was forwarded to the cybercrime cell for further investigation. A member of the cyber cell said, “Prior to lodging a complaint with Chandigarh Police, Microsoft conducted an independent investigation, verified the contents of Geeks Technical Solution and established how this Chandigarh-based firm was misusing the name of the company. We have also verified the contents of the complaint filed by Arvind Gopal and also recorded the statements of the three accused, Kunal Bansal, Mohit Bansal and Amanpreet Singh.

An FIR was filed after obtaining legal opinion. The operational office of GTU is located at Sector 82 in Mohali.” A case was registered at Sector 26 Police Station.

