MHA rejects request by two IAS officers unwilling to join UT

Tanvi Garg. Express Tanvi Garg. Express

The Ministry of Home Affairs has dismissed the request plea of IAS officers Tanvi Garg and Bansi L Sharma unwilling to join the Chandigarh administration. Both the officers are of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory) cadre. A month ago, they were given orders to join the Chandigarh administration.

They were transferred from their respective Union Terriorties a month ago when they requested through their respective governments not to join UT. KK Jindal, secretary personnel department, said: “ We have been told that the Ministry of Home Affairs, which decides the matter in these case has dismissed their plea and they will be joining Chandigarh soon after they are relieved.”

Sources said both Garg and Sharma had cited personal reasons for not joining the Chandigarh administration. Because there was a delay in the joining of the officers, IAS officer Kriti Garg was asked to stay on until the new officer comes. Sources said that Kriti wanted to stay but was advised not to request as it was bound to be rejected.

Three IAS officers, including Dr SB Deepak Kumar, Secretary (Information and Technology), Tapasya Raghav, SDM (East) and Kriti Garg, SDM (South) were transferred out on May 30. Raghav and Deepak Kumar were relieved but Garg wasnt because the two officers who had to join Chandigarh made this plea of not to join Chandigarh.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Govt transfers 8 IAS officers