Met department: Expect rain today and tomorrow

Residents are likely to get some relief Wednesday from the dry and hot spell that has persisted over the past few weeks in the city. There would be light to moderate rainfall in the city on Wednesday and Thursday, Met department officials said Tuesday. “There would be a drizzle in the morning and light to moderate rainfall in the afternoon on Wednesday. The light rain will continue on Thursday,” an official of the local MeT department told Chandigarh Newsline.

“However, there will not be any major change in the temperature.” The day temperature in the city Tuesday was recorded at a maximum of 33.7 Degree Celsius – which is five notches above the normal. The night temperature on Monday was recorded at a minimum of 14.6 Degree Celsius – which is one Degree Celsius above the normal.

“Generally cloudy sky with likely rain/thundershowers,” the MeT department said in its bulletin for Wednesday. The effect of the Western Disturbance prevalent over the city will remain on Wednesday and Thursday only after which the sky will clear.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday has been predicted to remain around 29 Degree Celsius, which is lower than the temperature recorded on Tuesday. However, the night temperature will witness a rise on Wednesday night due to the rainfall and has been predicted to reach 17 Degree Celsius.

