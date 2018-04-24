Merger of DSP cadre: Move mischievous and provocative, says Sukhbir Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal Sukhbir Singh Badal

A DAY after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh opposed the MHA move on UT Police DSP-rank officers cadre merger with police officers of all Union Territories, including Delhi Police, former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, too, criticised the reported MHA move on Monday.

Rubbishing the move as “mischievous and provocative”, Badal, president of BJP ally SAD, urged the Punjab CM to “ensure that no one is allowed to tamper with the status of Chandigarh as the designated capital of Punjab”.

In a statement on Sunday, Amarinder had opposed the reported MHA move and demanded that status quo be maintained till the territorial dispute of Chandigarh between Punjab and Haryana was settled.

Stating that any move to erode the state’s stake in Chandigarh was not acceptable to Punjab, the CM on Sunday said, “The existing pattern of all Chandigarh UT posts being shared between Punjab and Haryana in 60:40 ratio should continue.”

Sukhbir stated on Monday, “The UT Administration is not following this ratio in the appointment of DSPs, teachers or other employees.” He added that emphasis should be laid on correction in the present status. “During his tenure as Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal had aggressively pursued the matter with the Centre forcing the Union Home Minister to issue a fresh directive on Punjab’s plea,” he said. Sukhbir said “Punjab’s just and repeatedly proven claim on Chandigarh stood nationally acknowledged and accepted.”

He stated that the issue of creating a separate cadre by the UT Administration over and above the Punjab and Haryana cadres was strongly resisted by then Punjab government headed by Parkash Singh Badal. “To resist the UT move to create its own cadre violating the nationally agreed norms on the subject, [Parkash Singh] Badal wrote a strongly worded letter to then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram. The Home Minister then fired a firm directive to the UT at that time in which he desired that the status quo on 60:40 apportionment of all employees, including the cadre posts between Punjab and Haryana, be sincerely and strictly maintained. There is no provision under the existing laws and directions of the Government of India to make any changes on that score, including through the merger of the DSP posts as proposed now. This must be nipped in the bud,” Badal added.

