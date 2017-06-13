Chandigarh: Mercury expected to rise from today

With the western disturbance, prevalent in the city for the past few days, now leaving for Jammu and Kashmir, the weather is expected to turn hotter from Tuesday. Also, the Met department has said that there are no chances of rainfall in the coming days. On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded was 35.6 degree Celsius – 4 degrees below normal. The night temperature also saw a slight decrease and was recorded at 24.2 degree Celsius.

While the weather department has predicted a heatwave in the western parts of Punjab and Haryana in the coming days, officials said day temperature in the city could reach 39 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

“There are chances of thundery development towards June 13 but the temperature will remain high. There could be light rainfall on 15th or 16th,” said a Met department official. “It is an intervening period between the monsoon and the western disturbance, which has now gone towards the eastern areas of J&K.” The weather department in its latest forecast has predicted the temperature to again cross 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday. On June 3, the city had recorded the season’s highest temperature of 45 degree Celsius.

