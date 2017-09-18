Medicine robbery: Six accused sent to 3-day police remand

Representational Image Representational Image

The six accused, who were arrested for allegedly stealing the truck of pharmaceutical company, Nector Sciences, carrying medicines worth Rs 75 lakh have been remanded in police custody for three days. Police said the people, who had been buying chemicals from the accused, will soon be arrested.

“We have sent our teams to Baddi and Paonta Sahib to trace the people, who were probably buying medicines from the accused. The accused Gurwinder Singh knew that there were some companies, which manufacture drugs in these areas and buy the chemicals which are used to make antibiotic medicines,” an officer added.

Lalru police had on Saturday arrested Gurwinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, both residents of Isapur, Mintu, a resident of Gholu Majra, Anil Kumar, a resident of Mubarikpur, Satvir Sharma of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and Gurpreet Singh.

The police officials also said that the accused were planning to carry out similar robberies in the Lalru area but they could not get enough information about the companies and the movement of their consignments. “Gurwinder knew about Nector Sciences as he was a former employee of that company,” the official said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App