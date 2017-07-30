Medicine drugs supply coming from Saharanpur: Cops

Accused Gurdev Singh in police custody in Chandigarh Saturday. (Express Photo) Accused Gurdev Singh in police custody in Chandigarh Saturday. (Express Photo)

THE SUPPLY of medicine drugs, injections of Buprenorphine and Pheniramine Maleate is coming from Saharanpur via Ambala and the main suppliers are sending these consignments through drivers. This was revealed by driver Gurdev Singh (64). Gurdev, a driver and resident of Ambala city, was arrested from near Karan Taxi Stand, Sector 38 and 150 injections were recovered from his possession on Friday.

Police said during the interrogation, Gurdev confessed to supply the medicine drugs in several villages and slum colonies of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. Sukhdev was produced in a local court and remanded in two days police custody on Saturday.

ASI Vidhyan Nand, the probe officer, said, “During initial interrogation, Gurdev confessed to get supply of injections from a Saharanur based dealer, whose identity he does not disclose. He further discloses that there are several drivers, who drive trucks, taxis and private buses, who procured drugs from Saharanpur and further sold these in Tricity.” Gurdev was arrested from near Karan Taxi Stand-38 when he had come to supply the injections to drug peddlers, who further sold these injections to addicts.

DSP (South) Deepak Yadav said, “The recent crackdown on the medicine drugs in Chandigarh has decreased the supply of injections and it is a reason that prices of these drugs increased in the city these days.” Gurdev was procuring an injection for Rs 80 from the Saharanpur-based dealer and sold it for Rs 400 to a peddler in Chandigarh. The peddlers are selling each injection to addicts at the rate of Rs 600 these days. We are making efforts to arrest Chandigarh-based peddlers, who used to purchase injections from Gurdev.”

In another drug-related development, the crime branch of Chandigarh police has arrested Ashok Kumar of Mohali and recovered 26 injections, including 13 each of Buprenorphine and Pheniramine Maleate from him on Friday night. Kumar was arrested near Maloya. The Operations cell of UT police arrested Suraj Ali, alias Raju Khan of Bathinda and recovered 260 gm opium from him. Khan was arrested from near the workshop of Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation at Phase-2, Industrial Area.

