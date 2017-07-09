Medical officers told to keep health workers on high alert

Health officials at an awareness camp on vector-borne diseases. Express Health officials at an awareness camp on vector-borne diseases. Express

THE health department has asked medical officers and senior medical officers, deputed at dispensaries in the city, to monitor the activities of health workers whose duty is to prevent and control vector-borne diseases in the city.

Health department officials said this year, the department has made it compulsory for its workers to get contact details of the head of the family member whenever a health team visits any house for screening purposes.

All these measures, said health officials, were being taken to prevent the outbreak of dengue and Chikungunya

in the city. So far, no fresh case of dengue or Chikungunya has been reported in Chandigarh.

A senior health official on Saturday said they have also constituted a special team of 30 health workers, who have been visiting vulnerable areas to help the team already posted there. The team has been asked to visit each and every household to make people aware and check for any mosquito-prone condition.

The health department has also sent a file to the administration to increase the amount of challan being imposed on those violating civic norms. Currently, Rs 500 is the amount. “On Saturday, we conducted checking in the Sector 28 market area and issued three challans,” said Dr Gaurav Agarwal, Anti-Malaria Officer, UT health department. He said this year, the department has also been making random calls to verify visits made by field workers to residential houses in the city. The department has also issued notice to a few hundred violators.

Recently, Chandigarh recorded the first swine flu case of the season after a one-and-a-half-year-old girl tested positive at Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32.

This year, the department has stepped up vigil as the same mosquito, a carrier of dengue and Chikungunya, is responsible for Zika virus, too. So far, at PGI, also a Zika testing centre in north India, 17 samples have been tested, but none was found to be positive.

Recently, the Chandigarh health department launched a house-to-house inspection in the city for mosquito-prone conditions. According to the health department, 24,000 houses have been inspected as part of the ongoing drive.

