Medical education secretary upset over Home department’s ‘unilateral’ decision

Punjab’s Principal Secretary (Medical Education and Research) Sanjay Kumar has taken strong exception to state’s Home Department not taking his department in the loop in a proposal to set up chemical examination laboratories in all the three medical colleges at Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala to ease burden on Kharar Chemical Laboratory, currently the only chemical laboratory of the state government.

In a hard-hitting letter to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi on January 15, Kumar wrote, “It is strange to note that certain decisions regarding Government Medical Colleges have been taken unilaterally without being brought to the notice of administrative department. It would have been appropriate had the matter been taken with the administrative department first.”

Enclosing a detailed report, Kumar said it indicated that “it may not be possible to set up chemical labs in the medical colleges in Punjab”. “I shall be grateful if suitable instructions are issued, so that in future such decisions are not taken unilaterally and initially may be referred to the administrative department so that the proper evaluation and arrangements are made. In the instant case, the detailed report attached be appropriately considered. If need be, I am always available to you for discussion.”

Neither Kumar nor Kalsi were available for comments on Monday.

