MC to spend Rs 7 lakh on Teej event today

ALTHOUGH MAYOR Asha Jaswal had directed officials to avoid lavish events to save public money, an amount of Rs 6.90 lakh is being incurred on a four-hour event of Teej scheduled to be held in Fragrance Garden in Sector 36 on Wednesday. As per the expenditure list, accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, an amount of Rs 2.50 lakh is being incurred only on the “renowned artistes” performing at the event while “local artistes” will be given Rs 10,000. Honouring only dignitaries and guests will cost the civic body Rs 1.10 lakh. Phulkaris are being given to women councillors, wives of male councillors, women officers, and wives of male officers.

As per details, the water-proof tent at the venue will cost Rs 70,000 while Rs 60,000 is being incurred on refreshments. Lighting and fans will cost Rs 20,000 while bouquets for guests and decoration of the stage will cost Rs 25,000.

Videography, hoardings and an anchor to host the event will together cost Rs 35,000.

Even as the mayor had been reiterating that she was totally against the printing of invitation cards as the financial condition of the civic body was bad, cards for 750 people have been got printed at a cost of Rs 15,000.

Other than this, the stage lighting, power back-up and sound system will cost Rs 80,000.

Sunita Dhawan, chairperson of Arts, Culture and Sports Committee, said, “We are holding a simple event this time. Even the phulkaris are really simple. We aren’t incurring much expenditure on this. As far as artistes are concerned, we have called Punjabi singer Alfaaz who is charging reasonably.”

Mayor Asha Jaswal asserts that her instructions were only for inauguration events.

“I had told officials to curtail expenditure on inaugurations. Tyohaar to hamare desh ki sanskriti hai jisko hum manayenge… Moreover, the expenditure is less as compared to previous years. It is just Teej which we celebrate with pomp and show,” she said.

The mayor added, “I am totally in favour of saving public money. I didn’t even take a mobile or laptop or inaugural gift which every mayor takes after taking charge, all from the corporation funds. But celebrating Teej is our custom.”

