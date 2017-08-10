MC staff visit Shastri Market to build wall, shopkeepers protest

At the Shastri Market in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) At the Shastri Market in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The shopkeepers of Shastri Market, Sector 22, were up in arms when the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation officials came to build a wall between the market and the residential area of the place on Wednesday. Pradeep Chhabra, former UT Mayor and Chandigarh Congress president, said, “There were a few complaints sent to the MC by the local people here, demanding construction of a wall between the market and the residential area, following which the shopkeepers protested here on Wednesday.”

The shopkeepers stated that there were only two ways to enter and move outside from the market. Now, if the residential area adjoining the market is separated by a wall, then one of the ways to the market will be closed.

And, if any tragedy occurs, there shall be a way to move outside from the market especially from the rear. Otherwse, it could lead to a chaos, added Chhabra.

Meanwhile, following the protest by shopkeepers, the MC officials were forced to leave. The shopkeepers, however, have started meeting the chief engineer pertaining to the matter.

