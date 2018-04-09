MC parking fee plays spoilsport for those living near PCA stadium

At Phase X market in Mohali on Sunday. (Express Photo by Jagdeep Singh) At Phase X market in Mohali on Sunday. (Express Photo by Jagdeep Singh)

THE RESIDENTS of the area near the PCA stadium faced a tough time on Sunday during the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils. They had to argue with the parking contractors who were charging fee from those coming to watch the match.

The contractors were charging Rs 5 for parking a cycle, Rs 15 for a two-wheeler, Rs 30 for a car and Rs 50 for a bus or a truck. The parking fees were fixed by the Municipal Corporation.

The residents complained that when they went to the market, the parking contractors took parking fee from them. The residents were also seen arguing with the parking contractors at the markets of Phase IX, Phase X, Phase XI and Phase VIII. The shopkeepers too faced similar complaints.

Captain Surjeet Singh (retd), a Phase XI resident who went to a Verka booth in Phase X to buy milk, said that when he entered the main market, he was stopped by two men and asked to pay Rs 15 as parking fee. When he objected to it, one of the men told him to speak to the MC officers.

“I told them that I just came to buy milk, but they did not listen to me and when I objected, they started misbehaving with me. Then some persons who were present at the spot intervened and the matter was resolved. Either the MC should issue some stickers to the residents living near the stadium or there should be other mechanism so that the residents should not face any trouble,” he said.

Gurdeep Kaur, a resident of Sector 68 and a private school teacher, said that she went to the market of Phase IX in the afternoon to buy some medicines. When entered the market, she was asked to pay Rs 30 as parking fee. “When I asked why, the man present there said that it was parking fee. He told me that I had to pay the fee or he won’t allow me to park my car inside the parking. Then I parked the car in the residential area,” she said.

Harpreet Singh, a government employee and a resident of Phase X, too, had to pay Rs 30 as parking fee when he went to Phase X market for buying some snacks. He alleged that when he refused to pay the parking fee, the contractor started misbehaving with him.

“Since my sister was with me, I did not want to argue with the man. So I paid the fee,” he said. When contacted, Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Hans said that he would see what the problem was. In Mohali the parking is free at all the markets. During matches, the MC charges parking fee from the people who come to watch the match. The residents of Phase X, Phase IX and Phase VIII which are located near the PCA stadium have been complaining for a long time that they face problems during the matches and the MC should find some mechanism so that they could go to markets freely.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said that the parking fee was charged because otherwise parks are used by spectators for parking their vehicles. He, however, said that he would ask the officials concerned why harassment was caused to the local people.

