MC identifies 20,000 dark spots, tells officers to replace LED lights

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Saturday identified around 20,000 dark spots and instructed the officers to replace LED lights at these places in the city. Mayor Asha Jaswal said this in a meeting held with all senior municipal officers, including joint commissioners Dr Shilpy Pattar Dutt, Captain Manoj Khatri, chief engineer N P Sharma, medical officer of health Dr P S Bhatti and all executive engineers.

The agendas of the meeting included a survey of LED lights in the city. The executive engineer said with the help of the collected data, nearly 20,000 dark spots have been identified. The mayor directed to prepare an estimate for providing proper lighting in the surveyed dark spots and the work of replacing LED lights will be started from the last week of June. The officers concerned were also asked to make an outline of proposals for setting up garbage plants of smaller capacities throughout the city to slowly eliminate the present centralised garbage processing system.

Bhatti informed the mayor that double dustbins for segregation of waste would be distributed among the city residents up to June 30. The mayor also brought up the point of purchase of sufficient stock of human serum to use in dog-bite cases. She also discussed the proper implementation of welfare schemes of central government, including benefits for pregnant women. She was informed about the town vending plan and a meeting under the chairmanship of the UT administrator will take place on June 14 during which no vending zone areas will be discussed.

Other issues related to the leveling of low lying areas in parks where water accumulates during rains, covers of sewerage, toilets in green belts, disposal of horticulture waste generated in parks and green belts through sanitation department were also discussed. The plans of cleaning of road gullies, smart parking system and to check feasibility to provide polly house in horticulture nursery in Sector 23 were also reviewed.

