Hike in Parking rates: Councillors demand complimentary passes

A DAY after the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation approved of the increase in the rate of parking, councillors started asking when complimentary parking passes would be made available to them. Complimentary passes allow a person not to pay for parking anywhere in the city.

Talking to The Chandigarh Newsline, Mayor Asha Jaswal said, “Where some councillors are asking for parking passes, some are even voluntarily saying that they won’t take passes this time. I personally won’t take any complimentary parking pass.”

She added, “A meeting will be held on this issue. Maybe we will make it optional that whoever wants a parking pass can take and whoever doesn’t want, may not.”

Mayor gets 100 complimentary parking passes while senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor get 50 passes each.

The issue has been raised several times in the past that the councillor concerned forwards the parking passes to his relatives.

Former mayor and BJP councillor Arun Sood said, “In my previous tenure as councillor and even as mayor, I never took any complimentary parking pass. And, even this time, I won’t take any pass. I feel that one councillor should get only two parking passes at the most.”

Another councillor on condition of anonymity said, “Why is MC causing monetary loss on its own by giving so many passes to people. For what does one need 100 passes. The civic body is causing loss on its own and this entire system of complimentary parking pass should be abolished. There should not be two sets of rules that people may pay and these councillors and officials may not.”

The passes that are likely to be published would be applicable from April when the new parking rates are in place.

In the House on Tuesday, the civic body approved of the increase in the rate of parking. Now, owner of a four-wheeler will be charged Rs 10, instead of Rs 5 for four hours.

The charges will increase by Rs 10 for every two hours. To park the car for 12 hours, one will have to pay Rs 50. At present, Rs 5 is charged for the entire day while for two-wheelers, commuters will have to shell out Rs 5 instead of Rs 2 for four hours, which will increase by Rs 5 for every two hours. The rates are for the year 2017-18.