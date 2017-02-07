Chandigarh Municipal Corporation budget lines up several schemes, discussion on Feb 23

The budget has now been uploaded on the MC website to invite suggestions from the public. Express The budget has now been uploaded on the MC website to invite suggestions from the public. Express

AN UNDERPASS at ISBT Sector 17 and Aroma light points, converting dhobi ghats into fully automatic laundry marts are some of the projects proposed in the civic budget for 2017-18. According to the draft budget of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation that has been circulated among the councillors for their suggestions, the underpass is expected to be built this year itself.

The draft also has a special focus on non-motorised traffic and thus a provision has been made for construction of new cycle tracks at various points and repair of the existing cycle tracks. Under the head, modernisation of dhobi ghats, the civic body plans to convert them into fully automatic laundry marts. These dhobi ghats would have fully automatic laundry equipment for washing, drying and pressing. The plant and machinery at the dhobi ghat would be with the latest technology.

To maintain the green belts, the civic body has proposed a mechanised cleaning method by having 50 suction machines. Under the fire and emergency services, the corporation proposes to build a new fire station in Sector 53 other than having a turn table of 61 metre height, advanced rescue tenders and 28 fire protective suits. Providing tertiary-treated water pipelines, supplying canal water to the rehabilitation colony in Sector 56, construction of a new sewerage treatment plant in Maloya, laying of additional sewerage system at Dadumajra would also be carried out this year. In the public health wing, around 22 works would be carried out at the Kajauli waterworks, including augmentation of water supply from Jandpur to Chandigarh.

Construction of new community centres, gyms at the existing community centres and green belts, renovation of public toilets have also been proposed. Discussion on the budget is likely to take place at the House meeting on February 23.