MBAs, B.Tech graduates line up to work as parking attendants

MBA graduates, BTech students and IT professionals are among those who have got themselves registered for working as parking attendants in Chandigarh. There is a total staff of 350 persons that have been recruited by the company, Arya Toll Infra Ltd, which has been given the parking contract to manage and run all the 26 parking lots of the city, including the multilevel parking in Sector 17.

Though there are two categories of posts – parking attendants and parking supervisors, which will work in the parking lots getting vehicles parked, the educated lot is even ready to work as parking attendants. Salaries for parking attendants range from Rs 8,150 to Rs 10,900.

Sandeep Bhora, the Project Coordinator for the company, said that 15 per cent of the total staff recruited is highly educated and is ready to work as attendants too.

A Chandigarh-based man, who is an MBA and had come at the multilevel parking lot for the training session, said, “There are no jobs today. Though I am trying to work as a parking supervisor, but I am okay with any other work they assign me. I know I need two things- I need the strength to be there in the sun to manage the parking and I need to be courteous.”

About 70 per cent women have been hired since the parking lots would be solely managed by women. However, 30 per cent staffers are male, who would be managing the parking lots post evening.

A graduate from Panjab University, on the condition of anonymity, told Chandigarh Newsline, “Till the time I don’t get any job, this is the best work…. At least I am getting a regular salary of Rs 8,150 for few hours.” “There are many girls who are BTech and from IT Background. We will try to use their skills in a better way,” added Bhora.

