Mayor spreads awareness about segregation of waste

MAYOR ASHA Jaswal launched the awareness programme about segregation of waste at source level in Sector 38 here on Sunday. The civic body had launched the segregation of waste on June 5 and despite the fact that six months have passed, people do not segregate waste. Already 2.5 lakh dustbins have been distributed which residents say are of no use.

BJP city chief Sanjay Tandon was also present at the occasion in the capacity of non-official independent director of the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL). The mayor also started off the segregated waste collection scheme from the area through waste collectors, who have been provided two coloured bins — blue and green — for collection of segregated waste from household level. She also distributed six-six dustbins and ID cards to the waste collectors of the area along with occupation certificates.

On the occasion, Jaswal said that the Municipal Corporation has distributed two dustbins to each household. She said that the biodegradable waste can be used for various purposes, including production of biogas, electricity and fertilizers. The mayor also said that similar awareness programmes would be organised in all the wards by the MC. She said that people of city should come forward to participate not only in cleanliness campaigns but also in awareness campaigns so that with the help of each one of us, the city may remain clean and beautiful.

While addressing the gathering, area councilor Arun Sood urged the people of Chandigarh not to use plastic bags, which pollute the environment. He also advised residents to develop a habit regarding segregating their household waste and do not litter in the public places or open spaces.

He also emphasised downloading swachhata app for complaining about any kind of sanitation problem and insanitation in the city and after resolving the complaint the citizen must give their vote up and valuable feedback on the app. It will help improve the citizen feedback component of the Swachh Survekshan-2018 and Chandigarh will become No.1 in the Survekshan with the active participation of its residents, he added.

