Mayor Jaswal visits Manimajra, takes stock of cleanliness

Mayor Asha Jaswal Tuesday visited Manimajra area to take a stock of the cleanliness of the residential area, green belts and streets including civil dispensary and motor market. She was accompanied by area councillors Vinod Aggarwal and Jagtar Singh, Director Health Services, UT, Chandigarh, engineers, sanitary inspectors and enforcement inspectors. Jaswal directed the officials concerned to get the road berms clear of encroachments. She also directed the officials of horticulture wing, MC to prun the trees in and outside the park within two days and remove the malba scattered around the open spaces.

The Mayor also inspected the motor market area and instructed the enforcement staff to challan the violators, who dumped their vehicles on public land. The representatives of the motor market asked the Mayor to provide a toilet block in the market and she assured for the same.

