Snehalaya Case: Mayor requests Badnore to cancel FIR

City Mayor Asha Jaswal along with city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon and other BJP councillors on Tuesday met UT Administrator and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, requesting that he direct the police department to cancel the FIR lodged in the issue of Snehalaya. Badnore was told that there was a conspiracy hatched to get a case lodged against them. Badnore assured them he would look into the matter.

A case of trespassing and under various sections of the POCSO act was registered against Mayor Asha Jaswal, BJP councillors Ravi Kant Sharma and Rajesh Kalia, along with others. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the director of Chandigarh social welfare department, Nishu Singhal, on February 4. The Mayor and councillors were accused of trespassing in Snehalaya and revealing the identity of a victim of child abuse. However, the CCPCR had given a clean chit to the Mayor and others.