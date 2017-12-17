Matrimonial fraud: HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of accused

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a man wanted in a case registered by his wife’s family for the alleged fraud of posting incorrect particulars on the matrimonial website and harassing her for dowry after marriage (File) The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a man wanted in a case registered by his wife’s family for the alleged fraud of posting incorrect particulars on the matrimonial website and harassing her for dowry after marriage (File)

HE HAS a masters in dental surgery and is an employee of the Haryana government. He also owns a ranch in the United States of America and wishes to open a clinic in south Delhi. But, it turned out that it was just another self-advertisement to lure a woman on shaadi.com for marriage.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a man wanted in a case registered by his wife’s family for the alleged fraud of posting incorrect particulars on the matrimonial website and harassing her for dowry after marriage. The High Court, in its order, said the man posted false information about himself on the website and in the “totality of the circumstances”, it was not inclined to provide him any protection from arrest.

A case was registered at Sector 17 Women Police Station in June this year by the victim’s father, saying he had spent about Rs 60 lakh on the marriage party at JW Marriott and even met his son-in-law’s demand for a car worth Rs 10 lakh.

“Despite a lavish wedding, the daughter of the complainant was not treated with love or affection on account of bringing inadequate dowry. Moreover, apart from ill-treating her, it came to knowledge that a fraud had been played upon the daughter as neither did the man have a government job nor did he own any ranch in USA and he was involved in an extramarital relationship,” stated the complaint.

Though the man initially told the court that he was ready to settle the matrimonial dispute, mediation proceedings, ordered by the single bench, did not bear any positive results. “It has become a trend of making an offer of settlement at the very first instance and become uncooperative immediately thereafter as has been noticed by this court in the present case itself,” the HC observed.

The additional public prosecutor also told HC that the man had posted incorrect details on the website and he did not have the necessary qualifications for the job as claimed. The particulars were removed from the website after the dispute.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App