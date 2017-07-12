Maruti Factory Violence: Four convicts get bail 8 months before completing sentence

A single bench of the High Court upheld the plea seeking suspension of jail sentence of convicts Iqbal Singh, Ram Shabad Maurya, Joginder Singh and Pardeep, who are lodged at Gurgoan’s Bhondsi jail. A single bench of the High Court upheld the plea seeking suspension of jail sentence of convicts Iqbal Singh, Ram Shabad Maurya, Joginder Singh and Pardeep, who are lodged at Gurgoan’s Bhondsi jail.

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted bail to four convicts serving a five-year prison sentence for the violence that had broken out at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar factory in 2012 in Gurgoan, resulting in the death of a company manager and injuries to several employees.

“They had already spent four years and four months in the prison. They have been granted bail by the court,” said advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema, who represented the convicted workers in the case along with Vrinda Grover.

The workers had been charged under various sections of IPC, including murder under 302, and rioting. The state has already filed an appeal against the bail of the workers, according to Haryana government counsels, but it is yet to come up for hearing.

A Gurgoan court in March had convicted 31 workers for the violence and acquitted 117 of murder and criminal conspiracy charges.

