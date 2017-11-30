Martyr’s memorial unveiled at his alma mater in Sec 26, chief guest skips ceremony

Martyr’s parents D S Sandhu with his wife Jaikanta Sandhu during the function at St. John’s High School in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Sahil Walia Martyr’s parents D S Sandhu with his wife Jaikanta Sandhu during the function at St. John’s High School in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Sahil Walia

A MEMORIAL of 2nd Lieutenant Rajeev Sandhu, Maha Vir Chakra (posthumous), was unveiled at his alma mater, St John’s High School, by his parents D S Sandhu and Jaikanta Sandhu. The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Western Command, Lt Gen Surinder Singh, was supposed to perform the inauguration of the memorial but he did not come citing some other engagement.

A Colonel, who is the Military Assistant (MA) of the GOC-in-C, came for the ceremony in place of the General. The commanding officer, Col Mridul Verma, of the martyr’s parent battalion, Seventh Battalion of the Assam Regiment, as well as Subedar Major K B Chhetri of the unit were present for the ceremony along with a guard of honour from the unit.

The memorial includes the statue as well as a detailed description of the act of valour for which Sandhu was awarded the second highest gallantry award of Maha Vir Chakra while taking part in Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka in 1988. His parents thanked the Army, 7 Assam and the school for bringing alive the memory of their martyred son. A large number of veterans were also present on the occasion along with students of the school, led by Principal Kavita Das, who paid their respects at the memorial.

Also present were former MP Manish Tewari and Justice G S Sandhawalia of Punjab and Haryana High Court, both of whom are alumni of the school. Justice Sandhawalia, batchmate of Rajeev Sandhu, broke down while delivering his speech. The event was attended by nine sitting High Court Judges who are all alumni of the school.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Tewari said he was a year junior to Rajeev Sandhu and his father, D S Sandhu, was a physical instructor in the school. “It is a matter of great pride that his memorial has come up in St John’s and will inspire the students,” he said. When asked about the absence of the chief guest, Tewari said that the reasons could be explained by the GOC-in-C only, but added that nonetheless the ceremony was performed with great elan.

The school principal explained the absence of the chief guest by saying that he had called to say that he had to go to Shimla for an engagement. “However, he sent his Military Advisor for the function,” she said. In her speech, Das said that Rajeev Sandhu had more than lived up to to the school motto, “For God and Country”.

