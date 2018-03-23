Chandigarh: March 31 is last date for getting high security number plates

(Express photo by Jaipal Singh/used as representational image) (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/used as representational image)

Owners of vehicles with registration numbers starting with CH01-BN, CH01-BP and CH01-BQ would be challaned after March 31, if they do not get high security registration plates affixed, stated Registering and Licensing Authority.

“The owners of the vehicle having registration number of CH01-BN, CH01-BP and CH01-BQ series can apply with a request on plain paper, mentioning the details of chassis and engine number, make, model, copy of registration certificate of the vehicle and valid insurance till March 31, 2018. The original Registration Certificate is mandatorye,” a notice posted by union territory Administration on its website stated.

It further stated, “In case, if the owners of the vehicle of series CH01-BN, CH01-BP and CH01-BQ does not affix the plates within the stipulated period that is before March 31, 2018, the traffic police, UT, Chandigarh, can initiate the process of challaning their vehicles.” The process had begun from November 29 at three notified locations – the offices of Registering and Licensing Authority, Sector-17, SDM(S), Sector 42, SDM (E) and Indl Area, Phase-I, Chandigarh.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App