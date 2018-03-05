‘Many doctors work for 24 hours straight with no off next day’

Dr Sombir Singh, ARD President, PGIMER. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Dr Sombir Singh, ARD President, PGIMER. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

A 24-year-old junior resident committed suicide at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on February 26. The doctor, who belonged to Tamil Nadu, had told his parents a day before that he was “under stress” because he was not able to communicate with the patients at the institute. Subsequently, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), PGI, said that doctors remain under “stress due to long working hours and unprecedented patient rush at the institute.” ARD President Dr Sombir Singh talks to Adil Akhzer regarding the problems faced by the resident doctors at the institute.

What are the problems faced by the resident doctors at PGI?

The main problem is the residents are overworked as the patient load is huge and further increasing with each passing day. The current strength of the resident doctors is inadequate to manage this work load. We are over 1,200 resident doctors at the institute. I think the number of residents should increase as that of patients are. I feel if the support staff are more supportive, it can help us in a better work management.

Recently, a resident doctor committed suicide at the hostel. What led to the incident?

No one knows the exact reason. It was a very unfortunate incident. I hope and pray that no such incident happens in future anywhere in the country.

The ARD has been saying that resident doctors are under stress. Is it true?

There is no doubt that there is stress among the doctors. I think it’s the general work load that takes a toll on one’s mental health. If a person is not in the right state of mind or tired, his physical well-being bears the brunt as well. It becomes a vicious circle, we all become trapped in.

A general complaint from the resident doctors is that everyone is working for more than 12 hours a day.

Yes. There should be a capping on the number of patients each day, as is the case with AIIMS, New Delhi. Another thing is to make work shifts not exceeding 12 hours as many doctors work for 24 hours straight with no off on the following day. One compulsory off day per week would also help in getting a right frame of mind to keep on working for the rest of the days.

Is language becoming a barrier for the residents? The doctor who committed suicide had told his parents he was under stress because he was not able to interact with the patients here.

We have doctors from across the country, and I don’t think language barrier becomes an issue as we usually have support staff from almost every community and region.

What needs to be done to improve things? Are you getting support from the administration?

We feel proud to be a part of this prestigious institute. But that doesn’t take away the fact there is a scope for improvement on various fronts. But, it’s a gradual process and we are working on it. The PGI administration is supportive. Our goals are mutual, that is towards a brighter future of the institute and better care for the patients and doctors alike.

What do you think can be done to reduce the stress?

There should be proper designation of work to the appropriate personnel responsible. Support staff like technicians’ and nurses’ cooperation helps a great deal in management of work. Timely off days and recreational activities should be planned for resident doctors as well.

Why is it happening that not many resident doctors approach crisis helpline of the PGI? What is ARD doing to tackle this?

Many resident doctors come to us with their concerns and we try to help them the best. But, I do acknowledge that it should happen more as some of them still feel shy due to some stigma associated with it, or feel that asking for help makes them look weak. I insist everyone to feel free to reach out to any person of the ARD they feel comfortable with, or talk amongst the support groups that are active on Whatsapp. We assure of every help in our capacity.

