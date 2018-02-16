Manpreet Singh Badal objects to sand mining department’s demand for ‘army of staff’

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. (File) Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. (File)

THE PUNJAB government has decided to separate the Directorate of Mining and Geology from the department of industries and commerce and set it up as a separate entity even as Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal objected to the department’s demand for providing them with an “army of staff.”

The Directorate has 36 employees as of now. Upon being a separate entity, the department of industries has sought 598 employees from the Water Resources Department (earlier the irrigation department) to function smoothly. The issue was taken to the Cabinet Thursday that gave a nod for the sand mining directorate to become a separate entity. As Badal raised the objection stating that he found it difficult to understand why the department needed more than 10 times the existing staff when it was functioning with 36 employees.

The Cabinet then formed a committee of Industries department to study the requirement of staff extensively and then make a demand, sources said.

Having the mining and geology department as a separate entity would entail no additional monetary burden for the state since the cadre of the new department will be drawn from the Water Resources Department, a government statement said after the meeting.

The Industries department had stated that with expansion of mining activities, there were growing environmental, administrative and legal, as well as marketing and financial challenges, which required special focus on mining activities. This had become even more important with the introduction of the progressive bidding regime, which had led to the mining sector emerging as a significant contributor to the state’s revenues.

The Cabinet also noted that since most of the mining activities are carried out in riverbeds, the department of water resources, with its professional manpower and technical prowess, was better suited to handle it.

Chief Secretary, Karan Avtar Singh, after a meeting held on February 2 had suggested the mining to be a separate entity. Increasing demand for sand and gravel as construction material had led to rapid growth in sand mining activities, triggering various problems, which the Industries and Commerce department was no longer equipped to handle, the cabinet felt.

‘Goonda Tax’ issue

Manpreet, who is under fire from the Opposition over allegations that his brother-in-law was extorting ‘Goonda Tax’, attempted to dissociate himself from the allegations during the meeting. He urged the CM to take action against those guilty.

