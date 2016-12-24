Haryana CM Manohar Khattar felicitates new councillors, says moment of pride for state

BJP city president Sanjay Tandon meets supporters after a‘thanks giving’ function for their support in the MC election at Sector 34 grounds on Friday. Jaipal Singh BJP city president Sanjay Tandon meets supporters after a‘thanks giving’ function for their support in the MC election at Sector 34 grounds on Friday. Jaipal Singh

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday felicitated the newly elected BJP councillors. A special lunch was organised for all BJP workers and leaders on the Sector 34 Exhibition Ground here, which was attended by hundreds of party workers and leaders from the neighbouring states and New Delhi.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Chandigarh unit of BJP on the remarkable victory in the MC elections. He said it was in 1996 that the BJP had swept the MC elections and at the same time the party had formed a government in Haryana. In those elections, the BJP had managed to win in 15 out of 20 wards and now again the party has managed to get a complete majority. Since Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana, it is a moment of pride for Haryana as well.

City BJP president Sanjay Tandon said, “Victory is always sweet but what is behind it is responsibility. I would like to appeal to all activists to work hard for the party and city. I appeal to each one of you that four seats which have gone to Congress should also be freed from them.” He added that demonetisation had been welcomed by the people of Chandigarh.

This time the BJP-SAD alliance has clinched 21 out of 26 seats. The Congress managed to get only four seats while one was taken by Independent candidate Dalip Sharma.

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, former MP Satya Pal Jain, BJP leader Hans Raj Hans, Banto Kataria, and general secretary (organisation) Dinesh Kumar, too, were present.