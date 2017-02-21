Mann has no right to question me: Abhay Singh Chautala

Abhay Singh Chautala(File Photo) Abhay Singh Chautala(File Photo)

Abhay Singh Chautala, INLD leader and son of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, said Mann had no right to question him. “We are friends with Badals. We have family relations. Do family relations ever break? These are not political relations,” he argued.

Watch what else is in the news

On why Chautalas and Badals were not on the same page on SYL then? Chautala replied, “It was not only Badals but all political parties in Punjab, including AAP’s Bhagwant Mann, were against SYL. But we will walk any length for Haryana. Tell Mann from my side that if they would not want to give us water, we will not allow them to cross Haryana to Delhi. Haryana ki dharti pe peir nahi rakhne denge (We will not allow them to step on Haryana land).”

He added, “Even Kejriwal came to Punjab and said he would not allow a drop of water from Punjab to go to Haryana. The problem is that we have a weak government in Haryana. Otherwise, had it been INLD government, we would have stopped flow of water to Delhi.”