Manimajra: Two arrested for raping minor, sent to judicial custody

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Four days after an FIR was filed against two youths for allegedly raping a minor after drugging her, police arrested both the accused Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Kalu alias Kunal, a resident of Manimajra and Gurbachan Singh, a resident of Ambala. The duo have been send to judicial custody by a local court.

The incident took place on May 8 and an FIR was filed when the victim along with her family members reported the matter to police on May 12. “We lodged an FIR under relevant sections against the two and rounded them up from their houses. During the course of investigation, it was established that the two had committed the crime. The girl was reportedly abducted and taken to the house of one of the suspects in Manimajra, where the crime took place.”

Police said the two accused are unemployed and Gurbachan has been staying with accused Kalu for last one fortnight. According to the FIR, the victim had gone to a market when Kalu abducted her and took her to his house. He also called his cousin Gurbachan to come. The two gave the victim some intoxicant substance and she fell unconscious. The duo then raped her repeatedly. A case was registered at the Manimajra police station.

