Manimajra runs risk of dengue outbreak, says health dept

MANIMAJRA RUNS the risk of a dengue outbreak, the Chandigarh health department said on Friday. Of the total 188 positive cases of dengue reported so far in the city, as many as 130 cases have been reported from Manimajra. The health department has now deputed 40 additional workers in the area.

On Friday, the health department said that 50 fresh cases had been reported in the city, taking the total to 75 in the last two days.

“Manimajra is reporting maximum number of cases because of several factors. Most of the residents are using coolers. There are several uncovered water storage tanks in the area which have become source of breeding points. After recording unprecedented increase of cases from Manimajra and Kishangarh, we are keeping a close watch on the area,” said Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, UT’s anti-malaria officer. He said that out of 50 fresh cases reported on Friday, most of the cases were from various locations of Manimajra.

With the city reporting a large number of dengue cases, the UT health department said they had now intensified house-to-house surveys and fogging activities in the city to prevent its further spread.

The department has already announced a challan drive from next week against those residents who violate the civic norms in the city. The violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 500.

“The number of cases are rising in the city. We are now taking steps, including intensifying the house-to-house surveys in the city,” said Aggarwal.

Besides Chandigarh recording a sudden spike in the dengue cases in the last two weeks, the number of swine flu cases is also going up in the city. On Friday, one fresh case of swine flu was reported in the city, taking the total number to 51. Six deaths too have been reported due to swine flu.

In 2016, the city had also reported a large number of dengue cases. There were 856 dengue cases then and according to health officials, there were 272 chikungunya cases as well. According to the UT health department this year, there are 52 cases of malaria reported in the city. No death is, however, caused due to dengue and malaria so far.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App