Manhandling of NHAI officials: Punjab and Haryana High Court summons top officers

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday summoned the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and the excise officer of Ambala district after the court was informed that officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) were manhandled during a drive against the illegal liquor vends situated on the NH-1.

NHAI counsel advocate Raghujeet Singh Madan during the hearing of a PIL against the liquor vends told the division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Anupinder Singh Grewal that the liquor vendors manhandled the NHAI officials and even one JCB machine was seized by the local police when the officials had gone to take action against the liquor vendors in accordance with the recent High Court directions.

The senior officers from Ambala have been asked to remain present in the court on Monday, on the next data of hearing. NHIA has issued notices to at least 100 vends on the NH-1 Section Panipat to Jalandhar in the state of Punjab and Haryana under the provisions of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act 2002.

The division bench in March had ordered that no liquor vend falling in the municipal areas on highway will be allowed to operate without the permission for access from the NHAI. Advocate Madan, representing the NHAI, also clarified to the court on Thursday that the NHAI does not have the power to remove the liquor vends which are not situated on its land and only the state excise department can take such an action against the vends.

Road safety activist Harman Sidhu-led Arrive Safe Society had filed a plea in the High Court last month stating that the March 27 orders passed by the division bench are being openly flouted and no action is being taken against the vends by the authorities.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App