Three-day festival from Friday: Group back with annual fest, triple treats for theatre lovers in city

For the past 12 years, Adakar Manch has been organising a theatre festival every year that stages new plays of different directors across the country. Through the festival, Adakariyan, the group promotes Punjabi and Hindi theatre. This year, theatre lovers in the city can look forward to three plays as part of the festival, which starts from March 3.

On the first day, Norah will be staged, written by Dr Navnindra Behl and directed by Kewal Dhaliwal. The play narrates the story of an Irish woman, Norah Richards, who became a pioneer of Punjabi theatre. Her struggle against the colonial rule of the British Empire and passion for theatre made her an exemplary figure. The play revolves around her life and interaction with the stalwarts of Punjabi art and literature like Balwant Gargi, Gurbax Singh, I C Nanda, Sobha Singh, M S Randhawa, B C Saniyal and others.

The second day on March 4, Doosra Aadmi Dusri Aurat will be staged. Written by Vibha Rani and directed by Ravi Mohan, the Hindi play presents the dilemma in relationships. It debates about the physicality and soul of love and how a working couple seek satisfaction after marriage in different ways.

On the third day, Suhaag will be staged, the first Punjabi play written in 1913 by I C Nanda. At the festival, it will presented by director Dr Sahib Singh. “The play tells the story of a poor family who is in search of an able partner for their daughter. However, in the end she has to marry an old person in return of money. The girl runs away

from home and unfolds the desires of common people. At the same time it throws light on the poor economic conditions responsible for inhuman acts,” said Singh.

Adakariyan 2016-17 will be held from March 3 to March 5 at Randhawa Auditorium, Punjab Kala Bhawan in Sector 16 in collaboration with Punjab Arts Council, Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi and Haryana Kala Parishad. The plays will start daily at 6.30 pm.